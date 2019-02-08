Andrea J. Hoots

Andrea J. (Jokers) Scott Hoots, 71, of Jerseyville passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at 1:25 p.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

She was born Sept. 18, 1947, to Lloyd L. and Jean C. (Adams) Jokers at the Carlinville Clinic in Carlinville.

Ms. Hoots worked at Mobil Chemical in Jacksonville as a forklift operator and had previously worked at the Prairie Glove Factory in Carlinville.

Surviving are a son, Charles Hoots of Indianapolis, Ind.; three grandchildren, Kimberly Hoots of Missouri, Katelynn Smith of Texas and Charles Hoots of New Mexico; a sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Dennis Morse of Trenton, Mo.; and two brothers and a sister-in-law, Dennis Jokers of Chesterfield and David and Lynn Jokers of Esmond.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation was held Thursday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Targhetta Funeral Home in Medora, with Rev. Steve Schmidt officiating. Burial was in Medora Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.