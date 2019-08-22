American Cancer Society revamps interest with gala

By JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The American Cancer Society will be hosting the Macoupin County Kicking Cancer gala at Mclintock’s Saloon and Steakhouse in Girard on September 14 in an effort to shift gears from the Relay for Life event.

“We needed a change and to get more energy behind fundraising this year,” said Paula Campbell of the American Cancer Society.

“Years ago we had Laps for Life at the courthouse,” Campbell said. “That lasted two hours. Then we moved on to Relay which encouraged people to have teams. Every team would bring food and have themed booths and the event would last 12 hours, from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“They had to raise a lot of money for Relay,” Campbell said. “Then they started doing other large events. We thought this year we would get people working together as a larger group and have a change of atmosphere. Get them indoors with air-conditioning and have a relaxing evening of dinner and entertainment.

“We thought it would be a better way to raise money this year for people in treatment or who have passed treatment,” Campbell said. “Dinner and entertainment events tend to have a high attendance. Everyone loves going out to dinner.”

Dinner will be provided by Fat Albert’s BBQ, followed by a speaker and devotion ceremony, silent auction and raffles and entertainment provided by Midnight Band and Mother Road Ramblers.

Tickets are $25 per person or $160 for a table of eight. Attendance sponsor tickets are $100, which include two meal tickets, 100 raffle tickets, one sponsors-only raffle ticket and the sponsor’s name listed in the program.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by Sept. 6 and can be purchased at Michelle’s Pharmacy in Carlinville, Gillespie and Bunker Hill, Palm Tree Club in Virden, Girard Family Healthcare, and at the ACS Gala Website at https://www.cancer.org/involved/fundraise/galas.html.