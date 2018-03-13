Alta P. Garner, 91

CARLINVILLE (March 13, 2018) – Alta P. Garner, 91, of Carlinville passed away Thursday evening, March 8, 2018, at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care in Carlinville.

Alta was born Feb. 10, 1927, in Potosi, Mo., the youngest daughter of Charles Grant and Zoe L (Midgett) Corder.

She married Norman I. Garner on Jan. 13, 1946, in Potosi, Mo., and he passed away Sept. 29, 2001.

Alta was very active in her church and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville for over 67 years. Alta and Norman loved to travel even if was just for a Sunday drive.

Alta was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son, James Isaac Garner.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 14, from 9-11 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, where funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., with Rev. Cliff Woodman officiating. Burial will follow in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Alta is survived by her daughter, Karen Lee (Richard) Maxwell of Longmont, Colo.; son, Charles Eugene Garner of Searcy, Ark.; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and a sister, Edna Rowe of Potosi, Mo.

Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.