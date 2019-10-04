Alpha Tau holds September gathering

Alpha Tau President Patricia Long, right, presents Regional Superintendent Michelle Mueller with a token of the chapter’s appreciation for her recent informative program.

The Alpha Tau Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society for women educators met Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Regional Office of Education building in Carlinville.

Michelle Mueller, Regional Superintendent, shared with the group a number of the changes in the education system in Illinois. She began with a video of a satire on the life of teachers in a “perfect world.”

Then she shared photos of the new North Mac High School and then went over a number of the new requirements for teachers as well as recently passed state laws pertaining to various segments of the education system. Following her presentation, the group enjoyed a catered brunch.

President Patricia Long called the business meeting to order following the brunch. Items on the agenda included a report from Carolyn Broadhead, state literacy chair, on the books selected for review at the state convention which will be held in the spring. A report on the chapter Executive Board meeting was given which included the presenting of the chapter budget for the upcoming year by finance chair, Andrea Duncan.

Time was given then for each member present to share what her summer was like. Following that, Broadhead gave a report on the past Creative Arts Retreat, which was held Allerton Park in Monticello. Both she and Pat Long showed some of the project they had done at the Retreat. They also told of the 2020 Retreat next June and urged members to consider attending.

The group had collected a number of items which a kindergarten teacher could use at school to present to new member Amy Gerdes. This surprise gift was a project of the members to let Amy know how much they appreciate the way she has so quickly become a remarkable asset to the chapter.