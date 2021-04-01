Alpha Tau chapter learns about the Macoupin County Drug Court

Alpha Tau chapter learns about the Macoupin County

Mary Ann Pollitt (right) went to Corinne Briscoe’s office at the Macoupin County Jail in Carlinville to present her with a check to show Alpha Tau’s appreciation for the program she had given to the chapter at their Zoom meeting. Photo provided

The Alpha Tau Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma International held their meeting on Saturday, March 13 via Zoom The program was given by Corinne Briscoe from the Macoupin County Drug Court who presented information on this program. The Macoupin County Drug Court is a unique program for high-risk adult offenders who live in Macoupin County and are charged with serious offenses tied to their continued drug use. Using a PowerPoint presentation, she introduced the official members of the Drug Court. She shared information on the various ways the participants are helped through judicial interaction and frequent drug testing along with graduated use of sanctions and incentives, and treatment, including various rehabilitation services.

Following the program, the meeting began with reports by two recipients of the Early-Career Women Educators’ Grant which is given by the Alpha Tau Chapter. Both Vanessa Barrett (Kindergarten teacher at BenGil Elementary Gillespie) and Alicia Muffler (Grade 5 teacher at Staunton Elementary) reported on the use of the grant money to enhance education in their classrooms. This grant is awarded through the recommendation of the schools’ principals who selected one woman teacher in the four school districts in Macoupin County. This project was begun by the Alpha Tau Chapter in 2018 and has awarded sixteen grants since the inception of the program.

Read the full story in this week’s Macoupin County Enquirer Democrat Newspaper. 4-1-2021