Alpha Tau to award student teaching grant

12-29-16

The Alpha Tau chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an honorary organization for leading women educators, is offering a $500 grant to a college student who will be doing his or her student teaching during the 2017-18 school year.

To be eligible for the grant, the student must have graduated from any high school in Macoupin County.

To apply, send a resume, including important highlights, work experience and educational background, to Alpha Tau Educational Grant, c/o Mrs. Jackie Klaus, 600 N. Francis St., Gillespie, IL 62033-1119. Resumes must be postmarked no later than Feb. 6.