Alluvial Water, Christmas Market among topics discussed at City Council Meeting

The Carlinville city council met at 6:00 p.m. on Monday Nov. 1 at City Hall to discuss business related to Carlinville’s water situation, the Carlinville Christmas Market, and hear from local students about a 5K fundraiser.

Joe Direso, the City of Carlinville’s representative to Illinois Alluvial Regional Water Company provided the city council with an update on the company via e-mail. Direso noted several steps that have been taken to continue work on the Alluvial Water Company. He first notes that the latest meeting for Alluvial was held on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Jersey County Rural Water Office, which is the first meeting the company has had since March of 2021.

Alluvial attorney David Foreman updated the Alluvial board on litigation issues and approved the project to move forward. Direso’s update says, “final action from Macoupin county will happen on 11/3/2021” and that Foreman will be contacting the city attorney’s for each municipality to gather input on invoice pay procedures from those municipalities.

A domain name has been purchased for the company to develop a website at alluvialwater.com. Meeting minutes and treasurers reports for the company were reviewed and approved.

Direso’s update also says that a top priority for the company will be purchasing the land for the water plant facility as well as the well sites and that easement work is continuing for all members of the company.

After reading the update, Mayor Sarah Oswald mentioned that Carlinville did not have an alternate to the Alluvial Board like the other municipalities involved and recommended that Dan Held be appointed as the alternate for Carlinville. Oswald’s appointment of Held was approved by the council.

Jenna Anders of Woodard and Curran was present at the meeting to present to the city a proposal for engineering services to Carlinville for an updated water meter system. An updated water meter system should mean better and more accurate readings, meaning citizens will be charged appropriately for their water usage.

Woodard and Curran proposes a design and specification development period from November to December of 2021. In January 2022, bids will be due and Woodard and Curran will evaluate the bids with the City and in February 2022 the bid evaluation will be completed and provided to the city. The project is proposed to be completed for a lump sum of $50,000.

Alderman Bill Link told the council that this proposal had already been submitted to the Public Works Department who had approved it. The city council approved Woodard and Curran’s proposal for $50,000.00.

Mayor Oswald created a special committee to promote tourism in Carlinville. Alderman Doug Downey, Perry Brown, Andrea Duncan, Dan Hauter, and Mary Tinder were approached and accepted a position on the committee. City Attorney Don Craven reminded the council and public that the committee is a public body and will be subject to the same standards as any other committee meeting, meaning an agenda will be needed and meetings are open to the public.

