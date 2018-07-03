Allison A. Page, 47

STAUNTON (July 3, 2018) – Allison Anne (Turcol) Page, 47, of Staunton passed away at 3:20 p.m., Friday, June 29, 2018, at Community Hospital of Staunton.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until services at noon, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at Ss. Simon and Jude Church in Gillespie, with Fr. Michael Haag officiating. Burial was in Benld Cemetery, Benld. Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Benld Public Library, Partnership for Educational Excellence District #7, or Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

