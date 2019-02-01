Allen D. Bertels

Allen Dean Bertels, 83, of Dorsey passed away Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at 12:42 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Hospital in Alton.

He was born July 31, 1935, at home in Dorsey to John August Bertels and Florence (Eden) Bertels. He married Ruth Ann (Schueler) Balmer and had three children. He later married JoAnn (Crites) Bertels and had four more children; she preceded him in death.

Mr. Bertels served in the U.S. Army Reserves, was retired after having been a steel worker at Laclede Steel and was a lifelong farmer; he was also a volunteer fireman for Dorsey, a lifelong member of Emmaus Lutheran Church and a member of the Bunker Hill American Legion. He never met a stranger, waved at every car that passed by his garden, and spent an enormous amount of energy and passion on his farm, including knowing each cow personally.

Surviving are his children, Tim (Heidi) Bertels, Laurie (Terry) Edwards, John (Christine) Bertels, Joe Bertels, Cindy (John) Bruhn, Larry (Kim) Bertels and Dean Bertels; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his favorite dog, A.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, JoAnn.

Visitation was held Sunday, Jan. 27, from 2-6 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill. Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Dorsey, with Pastor David Kern officiating. Burial was at Emmaus Lutheran Cemetery in Dorsey.

Memorials may be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.