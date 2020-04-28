Alleged COVID-19 outbreak reported at Heritage Health

Tuesday morning, the Macoupin County Public Health Department has announced the first long term care facility outbreak of COVID-19 in Macoupin County. An ‘outbreak’ status is defined by the Illinois Department of Public Health as any facility which has two or more positive cases of COVID-19.

On Saturday, April 25, all employees and residents of Heritage Health-Staunton were tested for COVID-19.

As of April 27 testing through IDPH’s lab had confirmed two positive staff members and two positive residents.

IDPH ran a total of 140 tests at the Heritage location in Staunton, said a spokeswoman with Heritage Health.

“Prior to that mass testing, we had one resident and one employee that had tested positive,” the spokeswoman noted.

Before the testing was conducted April 25 by IDPH, Heritage health officials were first notified of a single positive test April 21 of an employee.

After the testing April 25, they had to wait for results to come back thorough Springfield.

Those employed at Heritage are working to follow the recommended procedures put in place by health officials.

“They continue to follow the infection protocol measures in an effort to prevent further spread of the virus,” said the Heritage spokeswoman.

The residents testing positive for COVID-19 were put in isolation and certain protocols are followed, as laid out by IDPH and the employees were put on quarantine and cannot work for 14 days, according to the Heritage spokeswoman.

MCPHD, IDPH, and Heritage Health-Staunton are working closely together to ensure all protocols and guidelines are being followed.

“Our leadership team at Heritage Health-Staunton continues to work with the Macoupin County Health Department to ensure we are following their guidelines and protocol with the outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases in the building,” said Ben Hart, President & CEO of Heritage Operations Group, in a prepared statement. “While the caregiving staff continues to adhere to the infection prevention measures we have in place, they continue to provide uninterrupted services to our residents and stability to their daily routine especially during this coronavirus pandemic. We are thankful for all that our employees do and that the families of our residents continue to trust us to care for their loved ones.”