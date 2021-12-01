Alice Mae Meece

Alice Mae Meece, 89, of Carlinville, passed away on Sunday evening, Nov. 21, 2021 at Carlinville Area Hospital.

Alice was born on Jan. 20, 1932 to Kenneth and Viola (Hovgaard) Carleton in Racine, WI.

She married William Edgar Meece on Jan. 20, 1948 in Litchfield, and he preceded her in death on January 24, 2008.

Alice was a homemaker and farm wife working alongside her husband and raising five children. She would help around the farm driving tractors and hauling grain. Alice loved flowers and was a devoted member of Rural Methodist Church since 1960. Her love for Jesus was of utmost importance to her along with her family.

Alice is survived by her son, William Kenneth (Becky) Meece of Carlinville; daughter, Susie Pentland of Australia; son, Kenneth E. Meece of Carlinville; daughter, Peggy Ward of Florida; 22 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

Along with her husband and parents, Alice was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Mae Bentley; four gandchildren, and a brother, William Carleton.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Rural Cemetery located on Standard City Road, Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to Rural Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.