Alice M. Randolph, 90

SHIPMAN (Feb. 26, 2018) – Alice Minnie Randolph, 90, of Shipman, died peacefully at 1:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at her granddaughter’s home in Hettick.

Born Alice Minnie Kahl in Brighton Township, she was born Oct. 18, 1927, the daughter of Herman C. and Susie A. (Eddington) Kahl. She married Clifford D. Randolph on March 4, 1945, in High Hills, Mo. He preceded her in death on June 1, 1987.

Alice worked at Citizens State Bank of Shipman for more than 30 years as well as on the farm in rural Shipman/Medora area. She was a hardworking, humble and gentle woman. Over the years she continued to work hard outside in the good weather and quilt, crochet, embroider, read and work crossword puzzles in the wintertime. She loved helping at the Macoupin County Historical Society and found many new friends there that she cherished.

Alice is survived by two daughters, Alice Marie Randolph Giberson of Mendota and Dale Lee Randolph of Shipman, five grandchildren; Clifford Giberson, Dawn Giberson Myers, Ed Giberson, Deanna Graham Meffert and Richard Graham, eight great-grandchildren; Brittany Giberson Nelson, Allison Meffert Stults, Andrew Meffert, Taylor Graham, Nicholas Graham, Nathan Graham, Zach Giberson and Katilyn Giberson, four great-great-gandchildren; Reginald Randolph Stults, Montgomery Stults, Minerva “Minnie” Stults and Kayden Meffert. Also surviving is her sister, Iola Prather of Medora.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Lucille Carr, Norma Kahl, Arlene Stampe and Wilma Cox.

Her wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of her life be held at a later date when all family and friends can travel safely to attend.

Memorials may be made to the Macoupin County Historical Society in lieu of flowers.

Private graveside services will be held.

