Alice M. Blevins

Alice M. Blevins, 76, of Gillespie died at her residence on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 8:55 a.m.

She was born January 8, 1943, in Litchfield to Leon Janssen and Laura (Drewel) Janssen. She married Leonard Blevins, Jr. on January 28, 1961 in Litchfield.

He preceded her in death on April 23, 2011. She was a clerk for Randy’ Market in Mt. Clare where she had worked for 43 years. Alice was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Gillespie.

She enjoyed traveling and attending all her grandkids’ events. She is survived by her children, Rhonda (Lonnie) Manalia of Plainview, Terry (Bobbi) Blevins of Dorchester, Greg (Staci) Blevins of Gillespie; grandchildren, Cory (Christina) Blevins, Linsey (Steve) Blythe, Loni Nicole Manalia, Logan Blevins, Ethan Blevins, Quentin Blevins, Mya Blevins, great-grandchildren, Eli Blevins, Avianah Nance Blevins, Jadealyn Nance Blevins, Brody Blythe and Lukas Blythe; and siblings, Linda Janssen and Barbara Coyle.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, siblings, Herman in infancy, Charles and Robert. Friends may call on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 5 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services are Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie with Rev. Christine Erdmann officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Joyful Angels, Silent Santa and Partnership for Educational Excellence District 7.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.