Alice Lemmon

Alice J. Lemmon, 79, of Godfrey died at her residence Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:30 a.m.

She was born July 12, 1941, in Plainwell, Mich. to Ralph G. Youngs and Jenny Pauline (Leutzinger). She married Art Lemmon Aug. 1, 1969. She was a registered nurse for hospitals in Chicago.

Alice enjoyed quilting, sewing, and sewing for others. She also was in a prayer group.

She is survived by her spouse, Art Lemmon of Godfrey, siblings, Roger Youngs of St. Paul, Minn., Paul Youngs of Steamboat Springs, Colo. and David “Pete” Youngs of Otsego, Mich.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ron Youngs.

No public services will be held. Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.