Alice A. Johnson

Alice Ann (Justice) Johnson, 85, of Carlinville passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 7, 2019, at her residence in Carlinville.

Alice was born Oct. 23, 1933, to William and Lela (Sarginson) Justice in Chesterfield. She graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1951. Alice married William A. “Bill” Johnson on Sept. 19, 2009.

Alice worked as a trust secretary for Bank of America and CNB Bank & Trust, retiring in 1999 after 19.5 years. She was a major advocate for nursing home reform, as well as organ donation. Alice enjoyed volunteering her time in the local community, assisting with the food pantry for 14 years, as well as providing volunteer work for the “Just Say No” program. She was a member of Carlinville United Methodist Church for many years and loved being a “homebody.” Alice thoroughly enjoyed performing with the singing group “Sweet Adelines.”

Alice is survived by her husband, William A. “Bill” Johnson of Carlinville; two sons, Randy J. (Linda) Logsdon of Loudon, Tenn., and Mark J. (Erin) Logsdon of Kalispell, Mont.; daughter, Marcy A. (Adam) Kreoger of Carlinville; step-son, Doug (Brenda) Johnson of Hillsboro; step daughter-in-law, Sandy Trump-Johnson of Carlinville; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Judith (Raymond) Borski of Springfield; brother, Alan (Marla) Justice of Sherman; sister-in-law, “Sis” Patricia Justice of Urbana; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Pamela A. Eickhof; step-son, David Johnson; sister, JoAnn Spangler; and a brother, Richard “Dick” Justice.

Visitation was held on Monday, Feb. 11, from 4-6 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. A memorial service was conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. at Carlinville United Methodist Church. Burial followed in Chesterfield Cemetery, Chesterfield.

Memorials are suggested to the Carlinville School Milk Fund or Carlinville United Methodist Church.

