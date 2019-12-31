Alice Ferree Schmitt

A beautiful candlelight last rites ceremony was held for Alice Jane Ferree Schmitt of Montrose, Ala. (formally of Carlinville) on Dec. 15, as Jane lay peacefully in her own bed surrounded by a Christmas Tree, Christmas lights, flowers and candles decorating her bedroom, with her favorite music playing softly in the background.

While Bishop Charles E. Morley performed the traditional Episcopal Eucharist Service, as well as last rites, Jane’s children held her hands, expressing their love for their beloved mother.

Jane peacefully took her last breath at 2:16 a.m. on December 16, 2019, softly within her daughter’s loving embrace.

Alice Jane Ferree was born August 7, 1923 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

Her parents were the late Harry Vernon Ferree (1891-1976) and Olive Pearl Hinton Ferree (1893-1981). Jane was descendent of historic ancestors, including the founder of Jamestown, Virginia, as well as a Mayflower pilgrim.

Always with an innate desire to learn and an affinity for reading, Jane loved school. She graduated from Dennis Elementary School and Stephen Douglas High School, both in Decatur. She also attended Murphy High School in Mobile, Ala. during her freshman and sophomore years of high school, which began her lifelong affection for Mobile.

Jane attended Millikin University in Decatur, during her first two years of college, and then transferred to the University of Illinois in Champaign, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in journalism.

Strikingly beautiful, although she honestly never believed it, Jane turned down five marriage proposals, a modeling contract in Chicago and an offer to model at Lord and Taylor’s in New York for a summer.

Those five gentlemen and their engagement rings, as well as the modeling opportunities never stood a chance once Jane and Dean Schmitt first met outside her Pi Beta Phi Sorority House during an U of I football weekend in the Autumn of 1945.

Jane and Dean were married April 26, 1946 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Decatur, and remained happily married until Dean’s death on February 3, 2015.

Jane was the epitome of a wonderful volunteer, as she very passionately donated her time and talents to countless charities, organizations and most importantly her church during her entire lifetime.

Preceding Jane in death were her parents; her husband, Dean, and her only sibling, her sister, Mary Katherine Ferree Prince.

Jane leaves behind her three children: Dr. Stephen Morgan (Sherrie) Schmitt of East Lansing, Mich.; William Christopher (Mary) Schmitt of Carlinville; Katherine Adair Schmitt of Montrose, Ala. Jane also leaves four grandchildren and five great-granddaughters.

A family celebration of life ceremony for Jane is being planned for the spring.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to St. Jude’s.