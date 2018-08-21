Alfredia Gotcher, 82

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 21, 2018) – Alfredia Gotcher, 82, of Carlinville passed away Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at Heritage Health in Carlinville.

She was born Nov. 12, 1935, in Alton to Carl and Marie Claytor. She married Donald Gotcher on Nov. 25, 1954, in Hartford; he survives.

Mrs. Gotcher was self-employed, preparing income taxes, and retired in 1996. She was a member of Carlinville First Assembly of God, loved to read and enjoyed word search puzzles.

In addition to her husband, surviving are a daughter, Pam (Jim) Bennett of Carlinville; a son, Carl (Debbie) Gotcher of Carlinville; a sister, Janice (Delbert) Gassart of Florida; brothers, David (Patty) Claytor of Florida and Carl (Eva) Claytor of South Roxana; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until memorial services at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 24, at Carlinville First Assembly of God, with Pastor Steve Schmidt officiating. Private family burial will take place at Prairie Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Heritage Health Activity Department or Carlinville First Missions Fund.

