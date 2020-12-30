Alfred “Chick” Purdy

Alfred “Chick” Purdy, 91, of Gillespie, passed away at Community Memorial Hospital, Staunton, on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:20 pm.

He was born Dec. 11, 1929, in Sawyerville, to Robert Purdy and Ann (Ferrie) Purdy.

He married Marjorie (May) Purdy on Jan. 12, 1957. She preceded him in death on January 20, 2003. He married Kay (Wagner) Purdy on June 2, 2010.

At the age of 7, Alfred was given the nickname of “Chick” after famous baseball player Chick Haifey and the name stuck. He gave his two daughters a box of candy for every Valentine’s Day of his life. He enjoyed eating out, watching game shows and watching the St. Louis Cardinals on T.V. He and his wife, Kay, played scrabble every day and enjoyed 18 trips to Branson. He was an avid gardener, fisherman and was a catcher with the 3M Baseball League.

He was a fork lift operator for Dow Chemical and retired from Spectrulite Consortium.

Alfred attended the United Methodist Church of Gillespie.

He is survived by his spouse, Kay Purdy of Gillespie; daughters and sons in laws, Julia and Rick Spencer of Gillespie, Sara and John Rensing of Glen Carbon; step-children, Michelle Middleton of Benld, Shari (Richard) Overturf of Eagarville, Randy (Lesly) Estell of Mt. Olive, Lori Keller of Mt. Olive; grandchildren, Ryan (Brandi) Spencer, Ben Rensing, Andrew Rensing, Nicholas Spencer, Noah Rensing, and Oliver Rensing; 12 step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Lilly Spencer, Ryan Dale Spencer; 15 step-great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; siblings, Ed Purdy of Gillespie and LaNora Scrapel of Troy.

Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, and brother, Robert Purdy.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at United Methodist Church of Gillespie with Pastor Larry Moreau officiating.

Burial was at the Benld Cemetery, Benld.

Memorials are suggested to United Methodist Church of Gillespie, Community Memorial Hospital of Staunton or the Gillespie – Benld Area Ambulance Service.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, was in charge of the arrangements.