Alberto “Tito” Soler

Alberto “Tito” Soler, 57, of Mt. Olive, formerly of Mt. Olive,​ died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 2:25 a.m. at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Jan. 29, 1963 in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico to the late Bernabe Soler​ and Carman Lopez Soler​.

He attended Harrison High School in Chicago.

Alberto was employed by International Paper Company, Litchfield, Illinois for 25 years. ​

​He was an avid reader and enjoyed working crossword puzzles. Other interests were camping and history. He loved bragging about his bugaboos (grandchildren)​

He is survived by a son, Nicholas (Terri Teetor) Soler of Mt. Olive; a daughter: Angela (Matt) Segarra of Gillespie; one sister: Margarita (Rick) Villarreal of Bolingbrook’ and five grandchildren, Isabella, Ava, Emilia, Elena and Roman; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Soler, and a sister, Mereida Soler​.

​A private family visitation took place Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive.

Memorials are encouraged to a trust fund for grandchildren c/o Becker & Son Funeral Home, 221 South Poplar St., Mt. Olive.

