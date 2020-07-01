Alberto “Tito” Soler
Alberto “Tito” Soler, 57, of Mt. Olive, formerly of Mt. Olive, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 2:25 a.m. at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.
He was born Jan. 29, 1963 in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico to the late Bernabe Soler and Carman Lopez Soler.
He attended Harrison High School in Chicago.
Alberto was employed by International Paper Company, Litchfield, Illinois for 25 years.
He was an avid reader and enjoyed working crossword puzzles. Other interests were camping and history. He loved bragging about his bugaboos (grandchildren)
He is survived by a son, Nicholas (Terri Teetor) Soler of Mt. Olive; a daughter: Angela (Matt) Segarra of Gillespie; one sister: Margarita (Rick) Villarreal of Bolingbrook’ and five grandchildren, Isabella, Ava, Emilia, Elena and Roman; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Soler, and a sister, Mereida Soler.
A private family visitation took place Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive.
Memorials are encouraged to a trust fund for grandchildren c/o Becker & Son Funeral Home, 221 South Poplar St., Mt. Olive.
Online condolences can be given at www.beckerandson.com.
Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, was in charge of arrangements.