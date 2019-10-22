Alberta Anna McMillen

Alberta Anna McMillen, 92, of Carlinville, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 19, 2019 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Alberta was born July 8, 1927 to August and Emma (Hartman) Gansz in Kampsville. On June 6, 1945 she married Vernon H. McMillen in East Alton. He preceded her in death on August 7, 2002.

Alberta had worked in housekeeping at Carlinville Rehab. In her younger years she worked at the Carlinville Glove Factory, Tiel’s Restaurant and Davenport’s Restaurant, all in Carlinville and The Gardens Restaurant in Litchfield.

Alberta loved sewing, making clothes for herself and family, quilting, and was known for her baking, especially homemade buns. She was foremost a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Alberta is survived by two sons, John (April) McMillen of Carlinville and Tom McMillen of Pontiac; daughter, Debra Hudson of Carlinville; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; sister, Irene Flowers of Wood River; several nieces and nephews.

Alberta was preceded in death by parents, August and Emma K. Gansz; husband, Vernon H. McMillen; sons, Terry McMillen, and Ronald McMillen; and her granddaughter, Krista Kirchner.

Visitation was Oct. 22 at the Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville.

A funeral service occurred Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Cliff Woodman, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Prairie Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family.

Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.