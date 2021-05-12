Albert William “Bill” Oertel, Sr.

Albert William “Bill” Oertel, Sr. 86, of Brighton, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Robings Manor in Brighton.

He was born Aug. 16, 1934 in Brighton to the late Carl Albert and Frances (Lucker) Oertel.

Bill married his wife of nearly 68 years, Shirely Ann Deucker, on May 15, 1953, in Brighton.

He is survived by his wife; two sons, Albert William “Bill” (Kim) Oertel, Jr. of Brighton, Tracy Wayne (Kathy) Oertel of Germantown; grandchildren, Tim (Ashley) Oertel, Craig Oertel, Morgan Oertel; great grandchildren, Leah, Carson; sister-in-law, Pat Brown; nieces, Nancy Waters of Colorado, Julye Strouse of Texas; and nephew, Steve Brown of Godfrey.

Bill proudly served our country as a combat engineer for the United States Army from 1957-1959.

He received his degree in drafting and went to work in the mold shop for Owens, where he worked for over 40 years.

He was very active in the community throughout his life, serving as the President of the Sportsman Club, which he was a member of for over 50 years. He was active with the Brighton Betsey Ann Picnic Association. He was a member of the masons and York rites. Many will remember his service to Brighton, as he served as Mayor and board member for 40 years, and his involvement as a volunteer fireman for the Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District.

Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Memorials may be made to Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District, St. John United Church of Christ, or Brighton Food Pantry.

Anyone wishing to send online condolences may do so at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.