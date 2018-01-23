Albert J. Bellm, 90

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 23, 2018) – Albert J. Bellm, 90, passed away Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, surrounded by his family. He fought against leukemia, was on dialysis for several years and his recent heart attack was his last fight.

He was born Sept. 24, 1927, in Carlinville, the son of John and Helen Bellm. He married Frances Ludwig of St. Louis, Mo.; she survives.

Mr. Bellm served as a Corporal in the Signal Corps of the U.S. Army in Japan during the Occupation of Japan after World War II. After his tour of duty, he returned to the United States and married his wife. In 1954, they moved to Daytona Beach, Fla., where he started his own construction and developing business; he retired from that business in 1985. He loved to boat, fish, hunt, garden, woodworking (even at 90, he was still in his shop making crosses), and spending time with his family. He was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church, previously had been a member of the Port Orange Elks Lodge and was a current member of Knights of Columbus, third and fourth degrees.

In addition to his wife, surviving are daughters Terry (Peter) Bix of St. Charles, Mo., Susan Bellm (Jeff Dees) of Port Orange, Fla., Jean (Charles) Stroup of Orlando, Fla., and Mary (Jeff) Sobzack of Port Orange, Fla.; son, John Bellm of South Daytona, Fla.; four grandchildren, Danielle (Nate) Sumy of Falls Church, Va., Carl Stroup of St. Augustine, Fla., Skye Sobzack and Cody Sobzack of Port Orange, Fla.; one great-grandchild, Gabriel Stroup, and another on the way; a sister, Annamae Rives of Carlinville; and three brothers, John Bellm Jr., Earl Bellm and Gene Bellm, all of Carlinville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Barbara Griesebaum, Helen Dworzynski and Betty Willen.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 25, at Epiphany Catholic Church in Port Orange, Fla.

Memorials may be made to the National Leukemia Society, as he hoped a cure would be found for this disease.