Alan Brown, 94

MADISON, Wisc. (Sept. 29, 2017) – M. Alan Brown, 94, of Madison, Wis., passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, at Capitol Lakes Assisted Living in Madison.

He was born Oct. 22, 1922, in Dumont, Iowa, the son of Edwin and Esther Brown. He married Barbara Nelson of Boulder, Colo., during World War II; she preceded him in death. In 2011, he moved to Madison, where he met and married June Weisberger Blanchard; she survives.

Mr. Brown received his bachelor of arts degree from the University of Colorado, his master’s degree from Teachers College at Columbia University of New York and his Ph.D. from the University of Chicago. He served as academic dean at colleges in Indiana, Illinois and Missouri. He was the director of professional development at the University of Minnesota from 1973-84. After retiring, he lived in Longmont, Colo., with his first wife. He was a lover of music, especially symphonies, opera and chamber music; and enjoyed travel, swimming and trout fishing. During his retirement years, he was an active volunteer in both Longmont and Madison; while living at Capitol Lakes, he was an active community member and responsible for the establishment of the men’s discussion group and sing-along activity. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Madison.

In addition to his wife, surviving are four children, Laurie (Mike) Egelhoff of Piasa, Clayton (Kathleen) Brown of Kirkwood, Mo., Valerie Brown of Madison, Wis., and Tyler Brown of Lake Zurihch; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Charlotte Adgie of Highland Ranch, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; and a sister, Mary Ad Burger.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gunderson Funeral Home in Madison, Wis., is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity at habitat.org/donate or First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI 53703.

