Agnes A. Pingolt, 90

STAUNTON (July 3, 2018) – Agnes A. Pingolt, 90, of Staunton passed away at 3:10 p.m., Friday, June 29, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

She was born July 1, 1927, in Murphysboro to the late Ernest and Pearline (Cagle) Imhoff. She married Arthur “Buster” Pingolt on June 7, 1946, in Staunton; he preceded her in death on April 20, 2016.

Mrs. Pigolt was a homemaker and a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Staunton, Legion of Mary, Women’s Catholic Council and Meals on Wheels.

Surviving are two daughters, Sally (Dennis) Fritzsche and Sheila (Dave) Peters; three sons, Andrew (Nina) Pingolt, Eric (Lisa) Pingolt and Arthur (Jennifer) Pingolt; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Pat Vesper; two brothers, Edgar Imhoff and Mike Imhoff; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, John Pingolt and Joseph Pingolt; a daughter, Mary Yost; a brother, Charles Imhoff; and two grandsons, Adam James and Andrew Best.

Private funeral services were held Monday, July 2, at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton.

