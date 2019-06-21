Adam’s Law limits duration of legal disputes over children’s remains

Adam’s Law limits duration of legal disputes over

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Amy Heyen of Plainview was tied up in court battles regarding her divorce from husband Eddie Heyen and a legal dispute which resulted in her inability to lay her son Adam, who died in an ATV accident, to rest for 15 months. Heyen became the advocate for a House bill which would amend the Disposition of Remains Act, and now perhaps Heyen can rest assured that nothing like this will happen in Illinois again.

The bill proposed a 30-day deadline for courts to resolve disputes concerning the right to control the disposition of a descendent’s remains in order to provide closure to family and loved ones. The bill passed the Illinois House on April 2 on a vote of 107-0 and passed the Senate on May 31 on a vote of 59-0.

