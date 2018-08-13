Adam A. Heyen, 15

PLAINVIEW (Aug. 13, 2018) – Adam Allen Heyen, 15, of Plainview passed away at 10:34 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.

He was born Jan. 20, 2002, in Litchfield to Eddie and Amy (Hauschild) Heyen of Plainview.

Heyen was a student at Southwestern High School and a member of the FFA. He loved rifles, archery, working on cars, building models, fishing, trapping, hunting, showing projects in 4-H, and building with Legos. He was a junior member of the American Poultry Association and the American Rabbit Breeders Association and a member of 4-H Shipman Clovers and Macoupin 4-H Topshots. He was awarded the Southwestern FFA Greenhand Degree, placed 20th in the state 4-H rifle shoot and earned a superior rating in the state 4-H food show. He was a Cardinals fan and enjoyed working on his Dodge Dart with his dad and caring for rabbits and chickens with his mom and sister.

In addition to his parents, surviving are a sister, Evelyn Lee Heyen of Plainview; maternal grandparents, Leo and Karen Hauschild of Dorchester; and paternal grandparents, Gerald Sr. and Shirley Heyen of Shipman.

Visitation was held from noon until services at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Shipman United Methodist Church, with Rev. Toby Curtright officiating. Burial was in Shipman Cemetery. Targhetta and Wooldridge Funeral Home in Shipman was in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Southwestern FFA, Macoupin County 4-H or a fund for Evelyn’s schooling at CNB Bank and Trust.