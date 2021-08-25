Adam Edward Viehweg

Adam Edward Viehweg, 34, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021.

Adam was born on Feb. 13, 1987, in Litchfield. He is the son of Edward and Deborah Viehweg.

He attended Zion Lutheran Elementary School in Litchfield, and graduated from Mt. Olive High School in 2005.

Adam married Adrienne Jean Dowell on Nov. 30, 2016 near Greenville.

He was a craftsman and electrician working construction. While living in Hawaii he worked for Lokahi Woodworks and Dobrovich Contractors. Adam was most recently employed by Amazon.

Adam was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive where he was baptized and confirmed. Later, he became a member of Net Community Church in Staunton. Like his dad and his uncle, Adam received the industrial arts award from Mt. Olive High School. As a youngster, Adam was proud of his volunteer work with the Shoal Creek Conservation and Nature Preserve in Litchfield. In Hawaii he was an active member of the Hawaiian Canoe and Outrigger Club. He was a former member of the Mt. Olive Fire Department. Adam enjoyed working with kids, watersports, and the outdoors, especially hiking.

Adam is survived by his parents; his wife, Adrienne Jean Viehweg; two sons, Otto Kai and Ozzy Mac, of Gillespie; one brother, David (Kathy) Pieper; one sister, Dana (Matthew) Vankoski from Bluffton, SC; uncles, John Viehweg, HI, Mike (Marilyn) Viehweg, David, Robert, Melvin Park, WA; aunts, Cathy (Vince) Johnston, MN, Nancy Park (Dennis) Alton, Sharon Jones, St. Charles MO.; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Otto and Joan Viehweg; his grandma, Clyde and Rose Mary Park and his uncle Joseph Conte.

Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. Reverend James Ritter will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 -11 a.m.

Memorials are suggested to Adam’s sons Otto and Ozzy or the Mt. Olive Library.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com.