Academic foundation gives $25,000 to Mt. Olive schools

12-29-16

Mt. Olive Schools Academic Foundation presented a Pearl Randall grant for $25,000 to the schools at a Board of Education meeting on Dec. 21.

The amount, along with $11,000 provided by the school district, will pay for nine Smart and Promethean boards for the classrooms, including free shipping, installation and a day of on-site professional development.

Presenting the grant were Academic Foundation board member Fay Powell and President Roger Kratochvil.

Pearl Randall was a 1935 graduate of Mt. Olive High School; the gift was also in honor of alumni and businesses who have supported the Foundation for the past 20 years.