Aaron R. Carr, 26

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 15, 2018) – Aaron Ray Carr, 26, of Carlinville passed away Friday evening, Jan. 12, 2018, in Springfield.

Aaron was born July 21, 1991, to Charles and Carolynn (Barnard) Carr in Kansas City, Mo.

Aaron graduated from Lincoln’s Challenge Academy in Rantoul. He previously worked as a laborer for R&R Book Bindery in Girard, as well as Nick’s Pizza in Carlinville. He was a great father and loved music.

Aaron is survived by his daughter, Monnet Carr, at home; parents, Charles and Carolynn Carr of Carlinville; and two brothers, Jonathan and Andrew Carr, both of Carlinville.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 6-8 p.m. at Chesterfield Community Church in Chesterfield.

Memorials are suggested to Catholic Charities.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is assisting the Carr family.