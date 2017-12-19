Aaron J. Ebert, 46

BENLD (Dec. 19, 2017) – Aaron Jason Ebert, 46, of Benld passed away at 3:03 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born May 28, 1971, in Staunton to Edward J. Ebert and the late Jana Lee (Dufrain) Marinacci.

Mr. Ebert was a finance manager for Daley Chevrolet.

Surviving are his father, Edward Ebert of Staunton; brother, Josh Marinacci and companion Amanda of Benld; sisters, Chi (Ebert) Pelo and husband Chuck of Staunton and Tori (Ebert) DeVries-Temme and husband Brent of St. Peters, Mo.; two nephews; and six nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. until services at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 21, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld, with Father Michael Haag officiating.

Memorials may be made to Hungry for Music at hungryformusic.org/support-us/donate.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.