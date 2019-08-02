90 years of automobile history showcased

Rick Sutterfield’s 1938 Ford Coupe caught the eye of many passersby at the car show.

Bob Ballinger’s 1956 Highlander Deluxe and 1959 Super Silver Eagle took second and third place in the Pre-1990 Motorcycles category.

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Square was entirely occupied last Saturday by cars from 1932 all the way to the present in the 2019 Car Show. All proceeds from the event go to the Macoupin Military Support Group.

Winners in the 1954 and Prior category were: Roger Roney in first with a 1932 Ford, Neil Fansler in second with a 1937 Ford and Rick Sutterfield in third with a 1938 Ford.

Winners in the 1955 to 1963 category were: Jim Shepard in first with a 1956 Chevy, Ernie Gagnor in second with a 1957 Chevy and Jim Maxfield in third with a 1955 Chevy.

Winners in the 1964 to 1974 category were: Aaron Ralph in first with a 1967 Pontiac Firebird, Tim Leinsen in second with a 1969 Chevy and Vernon Pape in third with a 1970 Chevy.

Winners in the 1975 to 1990 category were: Charlie Conlee in first with a 1978 Dodge, David Lovell in second with a 1977 Dodge and Dylan Rosentreter in third with a 1979 Pontiac.

Winners in the 1991 to 2000 category were: Charles Metz in first with a 1992 Toyota, Mark McCormick in second with a 1993 Ford and Bill Neighbors in third with a 1991 Ford.

Winners in the 2001 to Current category were: Mike Ashley in first with a 2016 Dodge, Terry Fairhess in second with a 2008 Ford and Gene Brominshi in third with a 2015 Dodge.

Winners in the tractors category were: Andy Glenn in first with a 1953 T 30, Wendell Armour in second with a 3010, and Andy Kroger in third with an M.

Winners in the trucks category were: Don Emmons in first with a 1998 Peterbilt, Dick Knetzer with a 1973 Kenworth and Brandon Emmons with a 1992 Peterbilt.

Best of Show was awarded to Jim Shepard for his 1956 Chevy.

The Mayor’s Award went to Neil Fansler for his 1937 Ford.

The Route 66 Traveling award went to Aaron Ralph for his 1967 Pontiac Firebird.

The Veteran’s Award went to Tom Nichols for his 2018 Ford.

Winners in the Pre-1990 Motorcycles category were: Jim Gracey in first with a 1982 Harley Davidson Lowrider and Bob Ballinger in second and third with a Silver Eagle Scooter and a 1956 Highlander Deluxe Scooter.

The Best of Show award for motorcycles went to Bill Dunn with a 2018 Harley Davidson Road King in the 1991 to current motorcycles category. Second place in the category went to J.C. McLaughlin with a 2011 Harley Davidson Soft Tail Deluxe and Johnny Miller in third with a 2014 Harley Davidson Ultra Limited.