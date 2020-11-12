Davis reflects on successful re-election bid

Pandemic was this cycle’s top issue, according to the Taylorville Republican

By: DANIEL WINNINGHAM

Enquirer~Democrat managing editor

Relatively early on election day, Nov. 2, U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) had a pretty good idea he’d be returning to Washington for another two-year term, after holding off his Democratic opponent, Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.

“We kind of knew early on that trends were going our way,” Davis said. “I was getting reports from the precincts, especially in the rural areas, like Macoupin County and Christian County, Montgomery, Jersey and Greene (counties) and we were just waiting for more of a total to come in from some of the urban areas. We were able to declare victory sooner than last time.”

Davis garnered support from nearly 70 percent of Macoupin County voters on his way to winning re-election in the 13th District.

Davis was named on 16,266 ballots (69.26 percent) while Londrigan had 7,219 (30.74 percent) o the vote in Macoupin County.

Districtwide, Davis won by 9.1 percentage points, collecting 175,883 votes (or about 54.57 percent) to 146,399 (45.43 percent for Londrigan)

Davis, who was first elected to office in 2012, will be among five Republicans among the state’s 18 members of Congress.

This year, one issue was on the minds of voters, according to Davis.

“It was Covid No. 1, and I believe the voters of this district feel that we’re doing everything we can try to do to and beat this virus,” Davis said. “That should be our number 1 goal. It’s something that I put at the front of my priorities and so has the President. This Administration deserves credit for working with others in a bipartisan way to make sure that we develop therapeutics, medicines to treat those who are very symptomatic with Covid and Dr. Fauci even said we should have a vaccine that’s available to our healthcare workers and our most vulnerable by the end of the year. That was because of the work we did together during March and April. That’s something that should be celebrated. The people of this district, especially Macoupin County, realize that we are living up to the commitments and promises that we made by fulfilling those commitments and promises.”

“We’re still waiting on several thousand outstanding absentee ballots to trickle in over the next couple of weeks before the results are certified, but here’s what we have as of now from IL-13 election authorities: 2020 turnout was higher than the 2016 presidential election, and in this election, Rodney also increased his margins in Macoupin County significantly over 2018 and 2016,” said Davis’ communications director, Aaron DeGroot. “It’s safe to say that Macoupin County is now solidly Republican.”

Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan conceded the race shortly before 2 a.m. Nov. 4.

“I’m beyond thankful for each and every person who has volunteered countless hours of time and support to our campaign,” Londrigan said in a press release. “At every turn when hurdles were thrown up, we figured out how to clear them and keep running strong. I wish we had been able to clear this last hurdle, but I could not be more proud of the campaign we’ve run, the issues we’ve addressed and the effort we’ve put into reaching out to voters. Democracy is not a spectator sport. It requires each of us to do our part, and that doesn’t stop. Elections come and go. Representatives come and go. The job of the American citizen is constant.”

Davis was asked about a potential vaccine, and doesn’t like to see so much negativity surrounding the prospects of something which could be so helpful.

“This vaccine that’s being tested, 30,000 Americans are in clinical trials for multiple vaccine tests and our FDA official and folks in Washington, D.C. that work at those agencies they don’t care if there’s a Democrat or Republican president. Frankly, they’ll holding these vaccine trials to even higher standards than what other vaccines or therapies have been held to. To see people put a political litmus test on a vaccine rather than celebrating American entrepreneurship and ingenuity by working with the government and the private sector to move so fast in developing a vaccine from a disease we didn’t even know existed on earth a year ago? I think it’s should be celebrated rather than politicized. I certainly hope that now that the election is about over that we can stop politicizing every single thing that happens in Washington.”

Stimulus bill?

Davis remains optimistic more work can be done to help American families amidst the ongoing pandemic.

“With the presidential race still undecided it would be pretty unlikely that you’d see something in the next few weeks on a larger deal, but I’m optimistic because we’ve got until the end of the year to try and make something happen.

Londrigan thanks supporters

Londrigan provided a few remarks to her supports Nov. 4.

“I could not be more proud of my supporters,” she said. “I want to thank my amazing staff, the ones on the front lines and the diligent ones behind the scenes. This was always going to be a tough race and then a pandemic hit. We were thrown curve ball after curve ball, but we poured in heart and souls into campaign effort. The real VIPs are the volunteers.”