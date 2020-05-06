Timothy L. “Tim” Nelson, 61, of Carlinville, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 in rural Palmyra.

Tim was born Sept. 20, 1958 to Robert L. and Dorothy L. (Stanka) Nelson in Alton.

On July 27, 1985, he married Stephanie Broom at the Carlinville United Methodist Church.

Following graduation from Carlinville High School in 1976, Tim began working with his dad and brother on the family farm. Tim was a gifted pilot with a passion for the sky who earned his pilot’s license at the age of 16 and later flew as a crop duster for many years. Tim had a strong faith in God and was a member of Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Raymond where he enjoyed serving with the men’s Bible study group. Tim was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and was always generous with his time, talents and prayers.

Tim is survived by his wife, Stephanie Nelson, two sons, Dr. Ben (Dr. Kristen) Nelson of South Daytona, Fla. and Brett Nelson of Springfield; granddaughter, Claire Nelson; brother, Tom Nelson of Carlinville; sister, Dr. Theresa (Michael) Rogers of Pinehurst, N.C.; several nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Nelson.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, a drive-thru visitation will take place Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 19433 West Frontage Road, Raymond.

Private funeral services will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Charity Cemetery, Carlinville with Rev. Dave Ziegenbein, officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Pleasant Hill Christian Church.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.