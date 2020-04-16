Benld City Council to vote on police agreement April 17

Benld City Council to vote on police agreement

By: DANIEL WINNINGHAM

Coal Country Times managing editor

An agreement between the cities of Gillespie and Benld in which Gillespie would provide police protection to the Benld area is getting closer to becoming a reality.

Tuesday evening, the Gillespie City Council unanimously adopted an ordinance to establish an intergovernmental agreement. The next step, getting approval from Benld on the joint agreement, which would begin May 1, if approved.

The Benld City Council is scheduled to meet Friday, April 17, at 6 p.m. to vote on the policing contract.

The agreement calls for Benld to pay $216,000 per year for police service. The amount will be $1.08 million over the course of the five-year contract.

“The continuous efforts to provide proper manpower for the Police Department and the cost thereof; requires a change concerning the present arrangement,” according to the first page of the proposed intergovernmental agreement.

As part of the agreement, Benld is to pay Gillespie $18,000 per month as compensation, and this is to be paid on or before the 15th of each month.

The contract sates the amount was determined as 1/12 of the city of Benld’s portion of the total annual operating costs of the Gillespie police department.

The terms of the contract are for five years, starting May 1, 2020 and concluding April 30, 2025. Either party has the option to opt out of the final two years of the agreement if at least one year of advance written notice is provided.

In addition to the monthly fee, the city of Benld has also agreed to pay a one-time fee of $2,160 before May 1 in order to “partially offset the cost of purchasing equipment for additional officers needed to patrol the city of Benld by the Gillespie Police Department,” according to the ordinance to establish the intergovernmental agreement.

The Gillespie Council, at the request of police chief Jared DePoppe, agreed to hire an additional three officers, which are to be named at a later date, as well as institute command changes once the agreement goes into affect.

The Council also will likely be purchasing another squad vehicle.

DePoppe declined to comment on details of the staff changes in his department until the Benld City Council approved the agreement.

“We’re not sure what equipment Benld has which is usable,” Hicks said Wednesday. “Additional equipment such radios, squad cars, uniforms, weapons everything an officer needs to do his job. There’s a lot of money involved at the beginning to get the ball rolling.”