Man escapes from county jail

An individual has escaped from the county jail in Carlinville, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Sunday evening, at approxmately 10
p.m, William D. Kavanaugh escaped from
the Macoupin County Jail.

Kavanaugh obtained access to a closet, crawled through
the ceiling and out a second story window. Outside video shows Kavanaugh on foot
heading Southbound. It is believed he received help from another inmate in his
escape.
Kavanaugh is described as a white male, 5’11, 210 pounds with medium build, red
hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 117 Henry Street, East Alton,
Illinois.
If anyone in the public has information on the whereabouts of Kavanaugh, contact
the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department at 217-854-3135 or your local law
enforcement agency. Kavanaugh is considered dangerous. Do not approach him.

1456 02:45PM 0 Community, Court

