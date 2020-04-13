Man escapes from county jail

An individual has escaped from the county jail in Carlinville, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Sunday evening, at approxmately 10

p.m, William D. Kavanaugh escaped from

the Macoupin County Jail.

Kavanaugh obtained access to a closet, crawled through

the ceiling and out a second story window. Outside video shows Kavanaugh on foot

heading Southbound. It is believed he received help from another inmate in his

escape.

Kavanaugh is described as a white male, 5’11, 210 pounds with medium build, red

hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 117 Henry Street, East Alton,

Illinois.

If anyone in the public has information on the whereabouts of Kavanaugh, contact

the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department at 217-854-3135 or your local law

enforcement agency. Kavanaugh is considered dangerous. Do not approach him.