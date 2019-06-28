$650,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket purchased in Gillespie

$650,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket purchased in

By JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

A Gillespie convenience store sold a $650,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket last Saturday in the evening drawing. It was purchased at Fas Mart on 506 East Elm Street in Gillespie and matched all five numbers, 1, 24, 28, 35 and 36, to win the jackpot.

Lucky Day Lotto is a draw game, meaning the winner either provided numbers or used Quick Pick, allowing a computer to randomly select the numbers.

Jason Schaumburg of Illinois Lottery says the ticket has not been claimed.

“When the winner will claim the ticket depends on the individual and the amount of money,” Schaumburg said. “Some people may claim right away and some people may visit with an attorney beforehand. Everybody’s situation is different.”

Fas Mart will receive a one percent bonus from the prize, or $6,500, for selling the winning ticket. The Illinois Lottery urges the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

More than 21,400 prizes, ranging from $1 to $1,000, were won in the Lucky Day Lotto, which is drawn twice a day, seven days a week. Players won more than $702,000 in this drawing.