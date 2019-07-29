59th Annual Dorchester Homecoming Celebration Aug. 2-4

DORCHESTER – The annual Dorchester homecoming celebration will be held the weekend of August 2, 3 & 4.

Dorchester – known for its river fish – will be serving Buffalo on Friday, during the day Saturday, and Sunday. Catfish Fritters will be served Saturday evening following the parade. Other offerings throughout the weekend include barbeque sandwiches, burgers, homemade pies and much more.

Enjoy live music all three nights and Saturday afternoon, as well as nightly Bingo. Family fun includes inflatables, mini-golf, and our new multi-unit playground. And for all ages, fireworks will light up the evening sky on both Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the band Climate kicks off the weekend, playing from 7 p.m. to midnight. Shipman CNB Bank & Trust sponsors the Cornhole Tournament operated by Jersey County Cornhole, with registration at 6:30 p.m. and play beginning at 7:30 p.m. Weekend co-ed kittenball events begin with a game for children 8th grade and under. Simply show up Friday; teams will be picked starting at 5 p.m., with play starting shortly thereafter. Adult co-ed tournament play begins Friday evening on the lighted field.

Saturday activities start with an open pitch horseshoe tournament. Sign up starts at 9 a.m, with pitching starting at 10 a.m. Co-ed kittenball tournament games continue. Music will be provided by The Kitchens from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and All Mixed Up plays from 7 p.m. until midnight. The Homecoming Parade is at 6 pm, along with the second night of Fireworks at dusk.

Sunday begins with a lawn tractor pull sponsored by the Prairieland Garden Tractor Pullers with weigh in at 10:30 a.m., pulling to start at 11:30 a.m. A washer tournament is set for 1 p.m., with sign up starting at noon. Co-ed kittenball tournament throughout the day, with the championship game played Sunday evening. The band Borderline closes out the weekend, playing from 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.

The community is invited to come out and enjoy the weekend in Dorchester. All proceeds go to the Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information, check us out on Facebook or give one of the event coordinators a call at 618-362-6298 or 618-362-6247. Dorchester is located 3 miles west, then 3 miles south of Gillespie.