50-year politician Mike Madigan resigns as state representative

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On Feb. 18, Mike Madigan, 78, submitted his resignation as a state representative of the 22nd Illinois House district, effective at the end of the month. The announcement came just more than a month after Madigan resigned as the speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives. Madigan served 36 years as speaker and 50 years as a state representative throughout his political career.

“It has been my great honor to serve the people of Illinois,” Madigan said in his farewell statement. “I leave office at peace with my decision and proud of the many contributions I’ve made to the state of Illinois, and I do so knowing I’ve made a difference.”

Edward Guerra Kodatt, 26, a nominee of Madigan, was voted as the new state representative.

Emanuel “Chris” Welch, 50, the first African American to serve in the Illinois House, was elected as the new speaker Jan. 13.

Madigan’s milestones

Over the past half-century, Madigan worked to increase the diversity of voices in the House Democratic Caucus to include more women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community.

“In my tenure as Illinois House speaker, we worked to elect representatives across all backgrounds and beliefs to truly represent the interests of the people of our state,” Madigan said.

Madigan additionally took pride in strengthening workers’ rights, increasing the state’s minimum wage, expanding healthcare access for vulnerable Illinois residents, passing marriage equality, enacting criminal justice reforms, strengthening the middle class, increasing investments for schools in need, addressing inequalities in the state’s education system and the providing of drivers’ licenses for undocumented residents.

When Madigan was confronted with the Bruce Rauner’s administration along with interests of the wealthy, who he classified as ‘those who sought to weaken unions and the labor movement in Illinois,’ he wanted to stand with the working force. This was just one of the many reasons why Madigan and Rauner had been butting heads.

