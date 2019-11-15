SunThai coming to Carlinville Square this month

Sun Xayakoummane (left) and Gene Sullivan (right) will be bringing the experience of their popular SunThai restaurant down to the East side of the Carlinville Square. They plan to open for business no later than Nov. 23. Enquirer Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Springfield area has been developing a special love for Sun Xayakoummane’s family-driven cooking and recipes for more than 20 years. Now, the community of Carlinville will have an opportunity to experience what she has to offer.

SunThai, a business that opened in Chatham October 2018 as a follow-up to Springfield’s A Taste of Thai, is expected to arrive at the town square no later than Nov. 23.

“This is going to consist of everything we have in Chatham as far as the Thai cuisine,” said SunThai business owner Gene Sullivan. “We’re also going to keep four or five of the main salads because people really like those. Additionally, we will be featuring a bar side that has a large selection of craft beers from around the state of Illinois. Ultimately, our goal is to appeal toward every taste.”

Like Xayakoumamane, Sullivan’s family history led him to starting up this food chain. Sullivan, a Carlinville native, viewed this opportunity as a way to make it the best of both worlds for him and his partner.

“I’m from this area,” said Sullivan. “I lived across the street for three years with my brother. I love this place, especially the Square. It’s super active and I’ve always wanted to be part of that. This was one of those things that immediately clicked when we found out that this location was available.”

Multiple restaurants and bars have large selections and varieties of beer, but SunThai’s goal is to present a unique twist in terms of making customers ancy on a daily basis.

“One thing I love about craft beer, is that there’s so many great ones out there,” said Sullivan. “They’re always changing and very seasonal. So, we’ll have a few permanently on tap, but some will be rotating constantly. You’ll never know what we have in here. There will always be something new or different.”

With a menu expansion in store for the new chapter, Sullivan is encouraging everyone to name SunThai as one of their restaurant hot spots for holiday season days or nights out.

“All of our food we cook with is brought in fresh every day,” said Sullivan. It’s very clean, healthy and everything comes with multiple customer-friendly options. Furthermore, we’ve noticed a lot of people in Carlinville who don’t fully understand what Thai food is and what it’s all about. Many think that all Thai products are spicy and we would like to emphasize that that’s not the case at all. All Thai is actually made without spice with the exception of some curries. I’d say that half of our customers up in Chatham don’t get any spice at all. However, if customers want spice, we have different levels – mild, mild-plus, medium, medium-plus, hot, extra-hot, etc. – so they can make it how they want.”

SunThai’s full-time menu is available online at the SunThai Facebook page and on the business website sunthai.net.

Customers will have the option of placing orders online once the business officially opens.