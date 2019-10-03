Richard W. Brimer Jr

Richard W. Brimer Jr of League City, Texas passed away at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake on Tuesday Sept. 25, 2019 at 6:25 a.m.

He was born Oct. 21, 1947 in Kansas City, Kan. to Richard W Brimer and Louisa (Wintchell) Brimer. He married Harriett (Kirgan) and later divorced. He than married Bonnie (Vezzoli). Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force (1969–75); spending a year in Vietnam. He then studied at the University of Missouri and earned a PHD in psychology. He was employed as a professor at University of Toledo, but most of his teaching years were at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville. After retiring, he moved to Naples, Fla. and worked for the Collier County School District as a special education teacher.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie Brimer of League City, Texas; children Matthew (Janelle) Brimer of Florissant, Mo.; Angela Brimer of Granite City; Shana Snopko of Gillespie; Scott (Cherish) Snopko of Laporte, Texas; grandchildren Amber Saunders, Alec Brimer, Justin Case, Madeline Brimer, Riley Brimer, Jordan Lucier, Karyn Lucier and Nickoli Snopko; siblings Jerry Brimer, Carlene Brimer, Janelle Longacre, Alan (Elizabeth (Missy) Longacre, Julitta (Jo)(James) Phillips and Dewayne (Robbie) Longacre.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, including a stepfather and Harriett Brimer.

Richard enjoyed going to Disney, watching sports, especially NCAA football with MIZZOU, traveling, gardening and being with family and friends.

Funeral arraignments were Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Veterans Funeral Services and burial at Houston National Services.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to:

The Cancer Research Institute 29 Broadway, Fourth Floor; New York, NY 10006.