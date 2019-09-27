Trivia for the week of 9-25-19

World Series Heroes

What is a hero? In baseball it is someone who is admired for an outstanding achievement(s). What we are dealing with here are individuals who are noted for their World Series heroics.

Here we go:

1. Hit a home run in the 1960 World Series-which wins the World Series against the “Damn Yankees.” Who was he?

2. Who was playing left field for the Yankees when the answer for #1 hit his home run.

3. Whose “Mad Dash” home from first base on Harry Walker’s hit won the 1946 Fall Classic for the St. Louis Cardinals?

4. A great defensive play was made by this player in the 1954 World Series and is known as “The Catch.” Who was he?

5. This player played in three games in the 1954 World Series becoming the hitting star. He batted six times and had four hits including two home runs while knocking in seven runs.

Trivia Answers

1. Bill Mazeroski

2. Yogi Berra

3. Enos Slaughter

4. Willie Mays

5. Dusty Rhodes