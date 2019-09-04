Macoupin County scores well for access to mental health care

Macoupin County scores well for access to mental

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

A university study reveals a shortage of mental health professionals in rural parts of the country, with opioid and drug epidemics a major point of concern, though Macoupin County fares better than other areas.

The study found that “95 percent of mental health professionals in rural communities who were surveyed reported that they are not able to meet mental health needs of people in their communities, while 90 percent said it was difficult to recruit and maintain qualified professionals.”

Among many other statistics, the report states that more than one fifth of adults report issues with mental illness during any given year, and those who struggle with mental health can expect to live five years less than who do not.

“Professional psychiatrists from urban areas are surprised by not only the need for therapy but the severity of the problem,” said Macoupin County Health Administrator Kent Tarro.

“Getting people that are real high risk under control is going to take a very highly -skilled psychiatrist,” Tarro said. “There is a shortage of those. Not only do you need somebody that skilled, but you need a place for the patient to go and be supervised 24/7.”

That said, Macoupin County scores well on the Health Professional Shortage Area (HPSA). A score of 16 or more begins to be a good score in terms of a need for professionals. Macoupin County scored 19 for behavioral health.

Tarro stated that his department has seven therapists, four of which who work hand-in-hand with medical staff.

“Anybody who presents with a mental or emotional health problem or substance abuse will be referred to my mental health staff to try to start to work with them,” Tarro said. “And when you improve your

mental health status, it does a lot for your physical health.

“We do what we can here to make sure it’s not hard for patients and don’t send them through a three-step process to see a psychiatrist,” Tarro said. “A lot of times that’s who you’ll see first.”

One major concern stated by participants in the Ball State study was addressing the problem of stigmas against mental health. One way Tarro and his staff are trying to curb the problem is through subliminal messages in the form of bookmarks provided to school libraries encouraging students who are anxious or depressed to contact a therapist at the Maple or Morgan Street clinics.

In fact, much of the department’s efforts are focused on children in school, especially those children who identify as LGBTQ+ who are being bullied.

“One of the reasons I’m involved with the schools is if you help children at a younger age and they learn a little bit more about mental health, they may learn that it’s okay not to be normal,” Tarro said.

“We want to help the bullies as well,” he said. “The bully has self-esteem problems as much as anyone else. Most people who bully probably got bullied themselves.”

Tarro said he has generally felt that about one out of every five students needs some kind of therapy support during the year, most of which isn’t high-crisis.

“The administrations are telling me it’s more like two or three out of five,” Tarro said. “That’s a little disconcerting.”

Among areas that Macoupin County Health works with children on are communication skills, emotional regulation, anger management and, as Tarro says, an increasing number of students who seem to give up after failing at something once.

“I’m talking to a couple of congressmen,” Tarro said. “They asked me what they could do, legislatively, to make things better economically and health-wise. I always have to bring in mental health because I believe it goes hand-in-hand with everything else. We want people to be thinking about that at a younger age to, and letting them know you can call for help. You can talk to somebody.

“If you get to the right person, that makes all the difference in the world,” Tarro said.