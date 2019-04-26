Carlinville Youth Wrestling Club holds team banquet

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Recently, the Carlinville Youth Wrestling Club held its annual ‘end of season’ banquet at Cross Church in Carlinville.

Awards were presented to Riley Smith, Mason Gilpin, Colt Rosentreter and Jake Schwartz.

Smith received his award for leading the team in total season takedowns (32). Gilpin was honored for his achievement of 100 Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation (IKWF) wins. Rosentreter was the standout first year wrestler. Schwartz was injured early in the season. He returned to training and practice in February but was unable to compete. Still, Schwartz was recognized as the recipient of the Guts and Ripper2Cavie “Now It’s Real” awards. He wrestled since kindergarten and finished his IKWF career with a record of 295-83. In addition, Schwartz appeared in two state tournaments and obtained a 7th place finish in the Novice division (84 lbs.) in 2018.

Other team members include Grant Walker, John Bray, James Bray, Wesley Smith, Callum Duckels, Nelson White, Jacob Gregory, Klayton Chingman and Wyatt Smith.

The Carlinville Youth Wrestling Club is coached by David Daugherty Jr. and Tim Dixon.

Pictured with this year’s awards are, back row, at left, Coach Tim Dixon, (Guts and Ripper2Cavie “Now It’s Real”) Jake Schwartz, (100 IKWF wins)Mason Gilpin, and Coach David Daugherty Jr. Front row, at left, are (Takedown) Riley Smith and (First Year Standout) Colt Rosentreter.