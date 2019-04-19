Central Illinois Cougar Football returns for the first time in a decade

The Central Illinois Cougars’ semi-pro football organization is back for a 2019 exploratory season.

The last time the Cougars took the field was in 2009. They have been in existence since 1999 when they featured local talent such as Shawn Kahl, Benji Kahl and Josh Slighton.

The Cougars’ starting back field will consist of two former Carlinville backs in Jacob Dixon and Gaige Nance.

At the time of the 2009 suspension, the Cougars had appeared in four championships while winning two titles, seven conference titles and nine division titles in eleven seasons.

Head Coach Kinney Myles thinks that it will be an interesting campaign with so many young and inexperienced players.

The Cougars will head down to Arnold, Missouri to take on their first opponent, the Missouri Eagles, at JYCA Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Myles would like to invite everyone out to cheer for their their hometown and county players.

Last Saturday, the Central Illinois Cougars prepared for their first season since 2009 with a team practice at Loveless Park. Macoupin County representatives include (left to right) (front) Shane Moore, Gaige Nance, Jacob Dixon, Marshall “Bobby” Simmons, (middle) Tyler Rife, Josh Bounds, Shane Nettleton, Cliff Peterson, Jeff Swanson, Jordan Williams, (back) Garrett Hunt, Coach Jimmy Pocklington and Zack Allen. Enquirer Democarat Photo by Jackson Wilson.