Michael Byots receives all-tournament honors

at Morrisonville

Mohawk Classic

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Sports Reporter

Wins are never easy to come by, and the Carlinville Cavaliers’ basketball team is feeling the full effects of such struggles as the season winds down. For the second time this year, the Cavies are on a five-game skid.

After a rusty finish at the Macoupin County Tournament, the Cavaliers returned to the Big House on Jan. 22 and were hoping that some home cooking would get them back on the right foot. Springfield Lutheran had other plans and crashed the party with a 58-40 statement victory. Jarret Easterday (11) and Michael Byots (10) both scored in double figures, but the Cavies were unable to contain the Crusaders on the defensive end – especially Henry Hayer. The senior captain put 28 points on the board, including 10 in the first quarter.

Instead of having a two-day break to re-energize, Carlinville was forced to head out to Morrisonville High School for a make-up tournament match against Mulberry Grove at the Morrisonville Mohawk Classic the next night. The energy and effort was there, but the Cavaliers didn’t have luck on their side during the biggest moments of the game. The Aces held on for a 47-39 win, earning themselves a third place finish. The Cavies finished 2-3 for the tournament and ranked fourth out of six teams. The final standings are as follows:

1. Nokomis (5-0)

2. Vandalia (4-1)

3. Mulberry Grove (2-2)

4. Carlinville (2-3)

5. Lincolnwood (1-4)

6. Edinburg (0-4)

Byots was honored as a member of the all-tournament team along with Carter Sabol (Nokomis- Most Valuable Player), Trevor Wright (Nokomis), Alex Tosetti (Nokomis), Blake Morrison (Vandalia), Blake Barth (Vandalia), Courtlyn Latham (Mulberry Grove) and Shawn Goebel (Lincolnwood).

“He’s really come along. He’s played really well for us all year long,” Carlinville head coach Alan Cooper said of Byots.

Friday’s home contest was unarguably the biggest game of the week. Gillespie and Carlinville met in the middle of the ring for a third showdown – this time with a conference win on the line. The Miners were also struggling as of late, so there was plenty to play for in terms of momentum and restored hope heading down the stretch.

Both teams came out rather sluggish on offense with a 6-6 first quarter draw. With two and half minutes left in the second, Frankie Barrett drained a big three-pointer and sparked a Miners’ rally that transformed a 15-14 deficit into a 21-16 lead. Briley Roper stopped the bleeding for a time by knocking down a mid-range jumper seconds before the halftime buzzer.

For the full story check out the 1-31-19 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat