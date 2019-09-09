4-H teens educate youth, community on pollinator habitats

4-H teen teacher Braylee Gilmore leads a group in the Honeybee Challenge at the Raymond Public Library.

Local 4-H members have been busy over the summer presenting pollinator workshops at area libraries through the 4-H Pollinator Habitat Program. As a part of this program, teens delivered a specialized program, called the Honeybee Challenge, to more than 50 youth.

During the lesson, participants learned about the role pollinators serve in growing the food they eat. They also built a brush bot to simulate how pollinators, like bees and butterflies, move pollen and help plants grow. Those participating are also challenged to conserve existing pollinator habitats, in addition to plant new habitats to do their part.

This program is provided through a grant from National 4-H Council in partnership with Corteva Agrisciences. This nationwide grant is providing funding and resources to local 4-H clubs and Extension offices in order to educate and engage the local community in pollinator habitat conservation and restoration.

In addition to education, 4-H members will play a role in planting pollinator habitats in local communities as well as at the Litchfield Corteva Agrisciences site in late fall.

The Honeybee Challenge will be continued this fall with in-classroom presentations and afterschool activities.

Those with classes or youth-serving organizations interested in this program are encouraged to reach Sara Marten at the Montgomery County Extension Office by calling 217-532-3941 or e-mailing marten1@illinois.edu.

University of Illinois Extension provides practical education that helps people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future. For more information visit the Unit 18 website at web.extension.illinois.edu/cjmm or contact the local Extension office.