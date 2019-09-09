4-H shoot event held at Brittany Park

Macoupin County 4-H members participated in the 2019 Fall Classic Shoot. Front, from left, are Amy Heyen, Cadeyn Box, Caleb Cloninger, Marissa Box, Ethan Cloninger, Anna Cloninger, Malia Bowker, Ethan Schuette,Carly Rhodes, Alex Behme, Braylee Gilmore, Wyld Gilmore, Payton Harding and Charlee Dugger; back, Josiah Schuette, Joscelyn Wagner, Max Dugan, Evelyn Heyen, Braxton Bounds, Madalyn Dugan, Casey Dugan, Gabe Pauline, Madison Dunn, Jessi Michael, Greg Behme, Ariyah Stuemke, Mark Koskie and Jenny Dugan.

Amy Heyen (Instructor), Allen Schneider, Braxton Bounds, Evelyn Heyen, Joscelyn Wagner, Alex Behme and Tony Wagner were a part of the rifle division.

Shotgun participants were, front, from left, Paul Pershing, Mason LaChance, Madison Dunn, Casey Dugan and Gabe Pauline; back, Max Dugan, Cameron Little, William Yurick and Mark Koskie. Photo submitted.

Sunday, Aug. 25, 4-H Shooting Sports members participated in the sixth annual 4-H Fall Classic at Brittany Shooting Park in Bunker Hill. 4-H members from the Christian, Jersey, Macoupin and Montgomery counties competed in the shooting disciplines of archery, air rifle, .22 rifle and shotgun.

Despite the rainy weather, this shooting sports event hit the mark for family fun, friends, marksmanship and competition. This 4-H event provided the opportunity for youth to enhance their shooting skills and build self-confidence.

At the conclusion of each discipline a recognition ceremony was held and members received awards for their efforts.

4-H Members from Macoupin County who participated in the 2019 4-H Shooting Sports Fall Classic were Braxton Bounds, Josiah Schuette, Ethan Schuette, Madalyn Dugan, Casey Dugan, and Maxwell Dugan (all from Shipman); Evelyn Heyen (from Plainview); Alex Behme, Gabe Pauline, Madison Dunn, Payton Harding, Anna Cloninger, Caleb Cloninger, Ethan Cloninger, Braylee Gilmore, Wyld Gilmore, Ariyah Stuemke and Jessi Michael (all from Carlinville); Malia Bowker (Medora); Cadeyn Box and Marissa Box (Palmyra); Carly Rhodes (of Chesterfield) and Joscelyn Wagner (of Virden).

Dedicated volunteers who made this event a success were certified instructors and volunteers from Jersey County: Jeremy and Jessica Little; Macoupin County: Jenny Dugan, Amy Heyen, Tony Wagner, Greg Behme and Mark Koskie; Montgomery County: Paul Pershing, Phil Crouch, Theola Broers, Josh Matli and David Falter.

The event was held at Brittany Shooting Park in Bunker Hill, which has been a supporter of Illinois 4-H Shooting Sports since it started in Macoupin County in 2011.

The Illinois 4-H Shooting Sports program promotes the highest standard of safety, sportsmanship and ethical behaviors. 4-H shooting sports help young people develop self-confidence, problem-solving skills, teamwork, and decision-making skills. This program also furnishes enjoyable, positive relationships with peers and adult instructors.

University of Illinois Extension provides practical education that helps people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future. For more information visit the Unit 18 website at go.illinois.edu/cjmm or contact the local Extension office at 217-854-9604.