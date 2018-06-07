4-H robotics team competes at state

SPRINGFIELD (June 7, 2018) – On Saturday April 21, Macoupin County 4-H Robotics Team competed as rookies in the Illinois State 4-H Robotics Competition at the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. This year the 4-H Robotics Envirobot challenge focused on environmental health, so youth can be better informed for making decisions in the future.

Youth involved with the Macoupin County 4-H team named Ridiculous Robots are Nathan Clark of Palmyra; Cadeyn Box of Hettick; Jason Perkins, Alex Behme, Tyler Behme, Matthew Eldred, Sam Wiese, Garrett Comerford, and John Bray of Carlinville; and Jonathan Royer of Virden. This team was guided by 4-H volunteers Greg and Stefanie Behme of Carlinville.

For more information on 4-H Robotics or youth programs in Macoupin County, call (217) 854-9604.

Macoupin County 4-H Ridiculous Robots team members are, front row, from left, Nathan Clark, Jason Perkins, Jonathan Royer, Alex Behme, and Cadeyn Box; back row, Tyler Behme, Garrett Comerford, Matthew Eldred, and John Bray.