4-H hosts visual arts workshop for area youth

Macoupin County 4-H members participated in a visual arts workshop held recently at the University of Illinois Extension office in Carlinville. Volunteer Melissa Stuemke of Carlinville guided youth ages 8 and older through a seasonal craft project: preparing scarecrow and snowman decorations to take home. Participants were, front row, from left, Payton Harding, Hallee Kaburick, Madison McMillin, Ethan Schuette, Braden Bowker, Cara Winningham, Makenna Harding, Malia Bowker, Anna Cloninger, Chloe Green and Wyld Gilmore; back row, volunteer Melissa Stuemke, Braylee Gilmore, Josiah Schuette, Rueben McMillin, Ariyah Stuemke, Rachel Leggett and Charlee Dugger.