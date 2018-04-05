4-H Health Jam promotes health and wellness

CARLINVILLE (April 5, 2018) – 4-H Health Jam is a youth wellness program which promotes a healthy lifestyle through interactive lessons and learning experiences emphasizing physical fitness and healthy choices. In addition, youth learn about careers in the health field.

4-H Health Jam kicked off at Carlinville Intermediate School on Thursday, Feb. 27. Carlinville Intermediate School is a five time Health Jam School. Over one hundred fifth grade students participated in a variety of educational sessions related to health and wellness. Youth participated in a variety of physical activities including dance, yoga and karate. Youth headed to the classrooms to learn about healthy eating habits, nutritional snacks, brain injury prevention, healthy lungs, physical therapy protocol, surgery and tobacco prevention. Youth were also engaged in a variety of activities encouraging a more healthy lifestyle.

Health and wellness professionals from the local community offered their time, expertise and support for 4-H Health Jam. Professional involved in this event included Melissa Bellovich, Jessica Barkley, Robin Cannon, Tammy Frankford and Deborah Laboray (Carlinville Area Hospital); Connie Morin (Fancy Feet Dance Studio); Mary Ann Harp (Just to Dance); Kate Harding, Peggy Hampton, Rebecca Livingston, Cassie O’Connell and Katie Paulek (University of Illinois Extension); James Gotcher and James Garner (Garner Premiere Karate); Megan Weston (Macoupin County Public Health Department); and Danny Hicks and Nate Saint (THINK FIRST Southern Illinois University School of Medicine Springfield Campus).

In the weeks following this event, youth will participate in weekly sessions focused on health topics. Students will participate in a six-week “Walk Across Illinois” program. The goal of the activity is for youth to complete 30 minutes of daily exercise equivalent to two miles of walking. At the end of the program, youth will have “walked’ 465 miles from northern to southern Illinois.

This program is funded by a grant from the Illinois State 4-H office and Walmart. Macoupin County is the sponsor for this program and values all the community partners involved to help make the program a success. As part of the grant, students will receive a water bottle, pedometer and a t-shirt (upon reaching their goal). 4-H Health Jam is a program devoted to helping youth live healthier lives.

If you have questions about 4-H Health Jam or other youth programs in Macoupin County, please contact Kate Harding at 217-854-9604.

Carlinville Area Hospital Staff Robin Cannon and Matthew Eldred practicing with surgical instruments during 4-H Health Jam.

Carlinville Intermediate School Fifth Graders spend some time with SIU-SOM THINK FIRST staff Nate Saint and Danny Hicks during 4-H Health Jam.

Health Jam Fifth Grade students at Carlinville Intermediate School participate in 4-h Health Jam.